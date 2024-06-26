Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.68

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 24799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.