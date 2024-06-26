Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CEO Acquires $49,968.00 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 14,400 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at $119,721.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shattuck Labs Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 546,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,856. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 502,860 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

