Shorepath Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for 3.1% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,759,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 189.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.09. 4,268,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,161. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.08.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

