Shorepath Capital Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 5.7% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.37. The stock had a trading volume of 674,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.99 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

