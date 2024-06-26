Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

BSRR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 27,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

