Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $0.38 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.