SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Up 5%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 308,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 718,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $556.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

