SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Up 5%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 308,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 718,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.
SIGA Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %
The company has a market cap of $556.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
