Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 4.9%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $18.98. 21,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 194,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $545.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,798,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 595,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $13,575,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

