Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $312.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.57 million. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.