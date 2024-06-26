Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sirius Real Estate Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 96.60 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,323. Sirius Real Estate has a one year low of GBX 77.90 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 101.70 ($1.29). The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,225.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,984.65 ($6,323.29). 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 102 ($1.29) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

