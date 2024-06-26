SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Sells $1,194,969.60 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 82,984 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,194,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,544,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,038,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Alexander Otto sold 384,663 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,577,613.50.

On Thursday, June 20th, Alexander Otto sold 191,167 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $2,745,158.12.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83.

On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,336,287.68.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 608,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,823 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,341,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,267,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

