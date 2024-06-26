SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Sells $1,194,969.60 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Otto sold 82,984 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,194,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,544,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,038,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Alexander Otto sold 384,663 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,577,613.50.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Alexander Otto sold 191,167 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $2,745,158.12.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Alexander Otto sold 242,573 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $3,568,248.83.
- On Monday, June 10th, Alexander Otto sold 91,778 shares of SITE Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,336,287.68.
SITE Centers Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.
SITE Centers Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 608,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,823 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,341,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,267,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
