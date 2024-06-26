Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Shares Up 0.8%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. 5,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 3,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.
Sleep Country Canada Company Profile
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.
