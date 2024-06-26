Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading 4.6% Higher

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.44 and last traded at $42.08. 279,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,284,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.