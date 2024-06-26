Solana Price Reaches $136.70 (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $136.70 or 0.00222692 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $63.19 billion and $1.89 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About Solana
Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 578,925,818 coins and its circulating supply is 462,246,146 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.
