SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,641,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,648,790 shares.The stock last traded at $26.04 and had previously closed at $26.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,566,000 after purchasing an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after buying an additional 293,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

