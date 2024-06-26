Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 276 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 576.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 40,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 34,836 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,236 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.58. 5,366,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

