Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 746 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,725,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 235,534 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,392,000. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,544,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,581 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

