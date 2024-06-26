Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 57.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 46,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Hershey by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 19.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.05. 1,198,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.29. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $261.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

