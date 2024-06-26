Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 257.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 15,371.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,412 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,166,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,122,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $549.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,480,846 shares of company stock worth $949,751,461 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

