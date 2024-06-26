Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,084 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies makes up 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 1,207,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,491. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

