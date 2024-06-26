Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 857 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 539.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,050,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,512,248 shares of company stock worth $1,086,228,100. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.31. 5,300,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

