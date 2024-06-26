Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 99 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. American National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.59. 166,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $266.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day moving average is $240.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

