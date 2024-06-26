Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,560,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,585,947. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.