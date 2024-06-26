Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,581 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for 3.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 2.25% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $44,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,134,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,057,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 158,746 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,132,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 149,302 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.1 %

TSLX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. 211,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

