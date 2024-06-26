Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $10.01 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 58,321 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 1,159,519 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 869,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

