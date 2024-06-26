Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.16. 7,001,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,914,697. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $188.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

