Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA GBTC traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $54.13. 2,408,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035,079. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

