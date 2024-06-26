Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Capital Southwest makes up about 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.28% of Capital Southwest worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,093 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,171,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,079,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 362,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 241,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CSWC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 146,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.22%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

