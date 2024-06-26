Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 311 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. The stock had a trading volume of 207,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,781. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

