SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 0.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 2,849,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 42,418,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $64,797.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 867,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $64,797.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,476. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

