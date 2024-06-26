S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Issue $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

S&P Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $15.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.52. 409,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,223. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

