SPACE ID Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $284.89 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,292,543 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 644,292,542.8571998 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.4409139 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $14,937,136.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.