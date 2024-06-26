SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.38. 4,120,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,247. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

