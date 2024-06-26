SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,301,000 after acquiring an additional 807,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,467,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,520,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,063,000 after buying an additional 442,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,534,000 after buying an additional 576,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,819. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

