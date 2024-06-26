SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Lifted by Cooksen Wealth LLC

Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.25. 220,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,782. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

