SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 37,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 27,007 shares.The stock last traded at $54.47 and had previously closed at $54.67.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

