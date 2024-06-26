StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Price Down 4.4% This Week

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $123.17 million and $248,551.55 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,441.76 or 0.05606693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,788 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,787.97358356. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,454.95281811 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $216,669.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

