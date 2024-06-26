Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 3,064,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,320,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Standard BioTools in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $637.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 144.74% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Standard BioTools

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,475,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,327,618.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

