Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.25

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.25 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 718.80 ($9.12), with a volume of 13672581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 723 ($9.17).

Several research firms recently commented on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 951.33 ($12.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 737.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 673.85.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

