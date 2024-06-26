Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,130. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

