State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Decreased by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 166,208 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in State Street were worth $37,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on STT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.
State Street Price Performance
NYSE STT traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,224. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.
State Street Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.