StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 9,447 shares of company stock valued at $127,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

