StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.54. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.52.
Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
