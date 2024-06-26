StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

