StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Surmodics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surmodics

Surmodics Price Performance

SRDX stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $598.35 million, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surmodics

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.