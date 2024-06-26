StockNews.com Upgrades Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) to Strong-Buy

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.17. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $661.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.
