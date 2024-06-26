StockNews.com Upgrades Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) to Strong-Buy

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE:AE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. 9,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.17. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $661.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

