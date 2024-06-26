Sunpointe LLC Sells 22 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sunpointe LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Sunpointe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.45. 6,332,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,620. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

