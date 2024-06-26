Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 0.7%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $832.00 and last traded at $837.15. 1,285,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,574,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $843.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $834.18 and a 200-day moving average of $736.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

