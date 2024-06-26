Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $49.80 million and $7.11 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Sweat Economy Token Profile
Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,484,442,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,924,365,726 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.
Buying and Selling Sweat Economy
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars.
