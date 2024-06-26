Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.45. 192,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,384,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,214 shares of company stock worth $6,030,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

