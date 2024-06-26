Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.98.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.54 per share, with a total value of C$129,845.18. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.54 per share, with a total value of C$129,845.18. Also, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett bought 10,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,403.28. Insiders acquired 70,930 shares of company stock worth $256,669 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

